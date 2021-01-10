Adams County COVID-19 rapid testing moves to Oakley Lindsay Center

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Adams County's COVID-19 rapid testing facility moved from the parking lot of the former Shopko building to the Oakley Lindsay Center on Sunday.

Those looking to get tested said they're happy with the move as the new location is more convenient for them.

"It's a little more convenient for us that we don't have to travel across Quincy, we just come across the bridge," Missouri resident Tracy Kessler said.

Adams County Public Health Administrator Jerrod Welch said the new location gives them a space to administer vaccinations when they become available to the general public.

"We didn't have the inside facilities to do the vaccine process there so that's what prompted the move to a larger space," he said.

Welch said while the vaccines are still months away from being available to the public, they wanted to make sure everything is ready to go when they are.

"We needed to make the move now so that we could get the outside piece worked out and all the flaws worked out before we started that part," he said.

Welch said they used the Oakley Lindsay Center to administer 10,000 doses of the H1N1 vaccine back in 2009.

He said he suspects they will do several times that number when they administer the COVID-19 vaccines.

Cathy Platt said she's glad the county will have a one stop shop for both testing and vaccinations.

"I'm originally from Michigan, my mom and sister don't get to get tested like we do," Platt said. "I know I'm luckier than they are because this is our third time we've had to be tested so I feel blessed that we get to be tested."

Adams County Health Department officials said people looking to get tested will enter the site at 4th and York Street.

Testing hours are as follows: