Drop, ejection and penalties sink Bears in playoff loss

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A drop in the end zone by Chicago receiver Javon Wims was just one of many mistakes that cost the Bears a chance to stay with New Orleans in a playoff opening loss. The Bears trailed just 7-0 when Mitchell Trubisky’s accurate pass went right through Wims’ hands in the first half. Other mistakes included a personal foul that forced the Bears had to settle for a field goal and starting receiver Anthony Miller’s ejected for punching defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Eddie Jackson’s offside penalty extended a later drive than ended with a Saints TD.