Local professor gives insight into new impeachment effort

QUINCY (WGEM) -- A Quincy University history professor weighed in on what might happen if the U.S. House of Representatives file an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Justin Coffey said he believes Democratic representatives and several Republican representatives will vote to impeach the president for a second time.

He said the process will then move to the Senate where the president will stand trial but said that may not happen until well after president-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

"If they begin a trial right now, you'll start a trial at the time Joe Biden is taking over as president and then all the nation's focus will then be consumed by a Senate trial instead of Joe Biden's legislative policies and priorities," Coffey said.

He said the president can still be impeached after he leaves office.

If convicted, President Trump would lose the benefits usually afforded to former presidents including Secret Service protection as well as the ability to run for a second term.