Longtime baseball man, former player Joe Amalfitano retires

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Longtime baseball adviser, major league coach and former player Joe Amalfitano is calling it a career following 67 years in professional baseball.The San Francisco Giants announced that Amalfitano is retiring just shy of his 87th birthday Jan. 23 after 30 years and six different stints with the club. Amalfitano, a career. 244 hitter with nine homers and 123 RBIs over 10 big league seasons, had most recently been Giants special assistant of player development and spent 16 years in San Francisco’s baseball operations department.