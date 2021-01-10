Skip to Content

Madigan fight for gavel recalls 1975 Illinois speaker vote

9:12 am Illinois news from the Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A showdown is looming in the Illinois House that was previously unimaginable. And it could invoke memories of a 93-ballot fight for speaker in 1975. Lawmakers will meet this week to inaugurate a new General Assembly and the House will elect a speaker, which for 18 times during the past 38 years has been a lock for powerful Chicago Democrat Michael Madigan. But Madigan has been implicated in a federal bribery investigation involving utility company ComEd. Madigan has not been charged and denies wrongdoing, but three candidates are challenging him and he doesn’t yet have enough votes to prevail. 

Associated Press

