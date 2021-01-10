Quincy woman hospitalized after Hancock Co. crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Illinois State Police said a Quincy woman was airlifted to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a crash in rural Hancock County.

Troopers said 53-year-old Cynthia Rossiter was driving on Illinois Route 61 around 2:02 p.m. when she swerved to avoid an animal in the middle of the road.

They said she lost control, cut across both lanes of traffic, hit a ditch and rolled over before coming to rest in a field.

Troopers said first responders flew her to an unspecified local hospital for treatment.

They said the crash is still under investigation.