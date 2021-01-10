Records show fervent Trump fans fueled US Capitol takeover

WASHINGTON (AP) — The violent mob that stormed the U.S. capitol last week was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists and adherents of the QAnon myth that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals. The Associated Press reviewed social media posts, voter registrations, court files and other public records for more than 120 people either facing criminal charges related to the Jan. 6 unrest or later identified through photos and videos to show that Trump allies, and not antifa activists, were behind the violence at the Capitol.