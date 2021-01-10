Republican Darren Bailey collapses during House session

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois House Republican collapsed during a session of the General Assembly. Rep. Darren Bailey of Zenia was seen laying on the floor of the Bank of Springfield Center, where the House is meeting Sunday to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bailey was seen getting onto a gurney under his own power and gave a thumbs up while being wheeled out. His condition wasn’t immediately known. House Republican leader Jim Durkin says Bailey has been experiencing some “gastrointestinal issues.” Bailey gained notice last year when he sued Gov. J.B. Pritzker over his stay-at-home order. A judge ruled Pritzker’s orders legal.