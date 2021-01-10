Skip to Content

St. Louis dispatcher investigated after racial slur heard

11:17 am

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County Police Department employee is being investigated after a racial slur was uttered over a police radio channel, officials said. Police spokesman Sgt. Benjamin Granda said Saturday that the employee was working as a dispatcher when the slur was broadcast. The dispatcher has been relieved of his or her duties while an internal investigation is completed. Police Chief Mary Barton said in a statement that discrimination won’t be tolerated in the department. The St. Louis County Police Association condemned the employee’s use of the racial slur.

Associated Press

