Syria temporarily cuts supplies of fuel to meet shortages

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s petroleum ministry is blaming U.S. sanctions for forcing it to reduce by up to 24% its distribution of fuel and diesel. Syria is already facing a severe economic crisis that has caused major shortages in wheat and fuel products and deepening crunch for the war-ravaged population. President Bashar Assad’s government relies almost exclusively on crude oil from Iran, a key ally of Damascus that is also slapped with U.S. sanctions. The Syrian ministry of petroleum and mineral resources said on Sunday it will cut by 17% the amount of diesel and 24% the amount of fuel it is distributing to government-controlled provinces controlled until new supplies arrive.