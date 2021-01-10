Trump legacy on race shadowed by divisive rhetoric, actions

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump repeatedly claimed in the final months of his presidency to have done more for Black Americans than anyone with the “possible exception” of Abraham Lincoln. But in the end, historians say Trump’s legacy and his electoral undoing will be largely shaped by rhetoric aimed at stirring his largely white base that tugged at the long-frayed strands of race relations in America. Princeton University historian Eddie Glaude says that since the civil rights movement, there’s been a tacit agreement in the American political conversation that one could appeal to racial animus, but it had to be done in a particular way. Glaude says “Trump made that all explicit again.”