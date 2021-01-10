Warmer Weather On The Way

Cloudy and cool conditions continued Sunday, very similar to how Saturday turned out. Temperatures generally stayed in the 20's with wind chills in the teens. Overnight temperatures should not dip much due to the thick cloud cover. Monday will start on the cloudy side with the stratus clouds sticking around. However, the clouds should start to break up during the afternoon and evening. Highs should be in the low to mid 30's, but may get a tad higher if the clouds clear out sooner. Winds will shift to the Southwest in time for midweek.

Thanks to the wind shift, temperatures will warm to well above average levels. Highs should be in the low to mid 40's Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday some more clouds come in with temps staying in the mid to upper 40's. The next pattern change comes in Thursday. Highs will likely once again be in the 40's. However, a cold front will move through during the evening hours. This will bring temps back down into the 30's by next weekend. Originally this frontal passage looked dry, but a few models have begun to show precipitation along it. As of right now, the forecast is light showers possible Thursday evening and night. There is significant model disagreement though, so the forecast could change this week.