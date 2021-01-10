Skip to Content

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (Jan. 9) Championship Saturday as The Highland and Clopton Tournament Come to an End, Rivalry Matchups in Iowa And Culver-Stockton Returns to the Court After More Than a Month Off

10:35 pm

Saturday 1/9/2021 Scoreboard

High School (Missouri)

Highland Tournament

Girl's Championship

(2nd Seed) Scotland County 33

(1st Seed) Macon 49

Boy's Championship

(4th Seed) Highland 65

(2nd Seed) Kirksville 70

Issiac Danielson led the Tigers with 20 Points

Cameron Bringer led the Cougars with 24 Points

Clopton Tournament

Boy's Championship

Winfield 47

Monroe City 59

Joshua Talton led Monroe City with 25 Points

Salisbury High School Tournament

Boy's 3rd Place Game

Glasgow 37

South Shelby 60

Iowa

Girl's

Central Lee 22

Fort Madison 37

Sr. Mya Merschman led Central Lee with 15 Points
Jr. Malorie Ross led Fort Madison 16 Points

Boy's

Central Lee 46

Fort Madison 47

Dayton Davis led FMHS with 19 Points

College

Women's

Grand View 64

Culver-Stockton 58

Peyton Curley led C-SC with 17 points

Quincy University 61

Missouri S&T 71

Soph. Laney Lantz led QU with 17 Points

Western Illinois 66

South Dakota State University 87

Jr. Elizabeth Lutz led WIU with 18 Points

Williams Baptist 69

Hannibal-LaGrange 58

Soph. Jillian Lockard led HLGU with 11 Points

Men's

Grand View 77

Culver-Stockton 98

Robert Fry led C-SC with 26 Points

Quincy University 81

Missouri S&T 72

Charles Callier led QU with 23 Points

Western Illinois 63

South Dakota State University 92

Williams Baptist 78

Hannibal-LaGrange 64

Jr. Grant Peters led HLGU with 21 Points

