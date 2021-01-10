WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (Jan. 9) Championship Saturday as The Highland and Clopton Tournament Come to an End, Rivalry Matchups in Iowa And Culver-Stockton Returns to the Court After More Than a Month Off
Saturday 1/9/2021 Scoreboard
High School (Missouri)
Highland Tournament
Girl's Championship
(2nd Seed) Scotland County 33
(1st Seed) Macon 49
Boy's Championship
(4th Seed) Highland 65
(2nd Seed) Kirksville 70
Issiac Danielson led the Tigers with 20 Points
Cameron Bringer led the Cougars with 24 Points
Clopton Tournament
Boy's Championship
Winfield 47
Monroe City 59
Joshua Talton led Monroe City with 25 Points
Salisbury High School Tournament
Boy's 3rd Place Game
Glasgow 37
South Shelby 60
Iowa
Girl's
Central Lee 22
Fort Madison 37
Sr. Mya Merschman led Central Lee with 15 Points
Jr. Malorie Ross led Fort Madison 16 Points
Boy's
Central Lee 46
Fort Madison 47
Dayton Davis led FMHS with 19 Points
College
Women's
Grand View 64
Culver-Stockton 58
Peyton Curley led C-SC with 17 points
Quincy University 61
Missouri S&T 71
Soph. Laney Lantz led QU with 17 Points
Western Illinois 66
South Dakota State University 87
Jr. Elizabeth Lutz led WIU with 18 Points
Williams Baptist 69
Hannibal-LaGrange 58
Soph. Jillian Lockard led HLGU with 11 Points
Men's
Grand View 77
Culver-Stockton 98
Robert Fry led C-SC with 26 Points
Quincy University 81
Missouri S&T 72
Charles Callier led QU with 23 Points
Western Illinois 63
South Dakota State University 92
Williams Baptist 78
Hannibal-LaGrange 64
Jr. Grant Peters led HLGU with 21 Points