10 winners announced for I Love My Librarian Award

NEW YORK (AP) — In Hayward, California, library director Jayanti Addleman was cited for inspiring optimism and extensive expertise during the pandemic. At Washburn University, in Topeka, Kansas, librarian Sean Bird made sure that students now taking all courses online because of the coronavirus received laptops. Addleman and Bird are among 10 winners of this year’s I Love My Librarian Awards. The awards are presented by the American Library Association and sponsored by Carnegie Corporation of New York. Each honoree receives $7,500 and a $750 donation to their library. The winners are nominated by library patrons for expertise, dedication and impact on their communities.