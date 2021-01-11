Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 11, 2021
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.
Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Barb Myers
Brittany Smith
Katelynn Johnson
Jim Dosier
Korbyn Ussery
Renae Moore
Rhonda Pittman
Robin Ayers
Mike Poling
Jack Smith
Meg Gobart
Lakoda White
Buddy Martin
Gene Beebe
Chuck Mayes
ANNIVERSARIES
Tony & Suzi Bowles
Doug & Gloria Hoener