Hospital Report: Jan. 11, 2021

DEATHS

Barbara Ellen Spratt, age 77, of Quincy, died Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 9:05 a.m. in her home. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn Traughber, age 100, of Quincy, died Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 3:11 pm in Sunset Home. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Norma Gorman, age 106, of Quincy, died on Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Good Samaritan Home. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Patricia A. “Pat” Patton, 80, of Clayton, died at 1:36 a.m. Sunday (January 10, 2021) at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Clayton.

Linda M. Knight, age 72, of Quincy, died on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in Blessing Hospital. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Linda M. Knight.

Emory A. Hahn, age 86, of Illinois Veterans Home, died on Thursday, January 7, 2021 in the Home. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements of Emory A. Hahn.

Patrick E. Kennedy, 59 of Canton, Missouri passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at his home in Canton. Arrangements are pending with Arnold’s Funeral Home in Canton.

Richard Wakefield, 77, of Sunset Home in Quincy, died at 2:10 a.m. Friday (January 8, 2021) at the home. Arrangements are pending at the Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point.

Mae McRae, age 90, of Quincy, died on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 7:37 am in Good Samaritan Home. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Edward G. Swiderski, age 64, of the Illinois Veterans Home, died on January 6, 2021 in Blessing Hospital. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Harry Raymond "Ray" Peters, 89, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 9:51 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Arrangements are pending with the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

Beau & Emily Becraft had a girl.

Matthew & Elizabeth Bailey had a boy.

Bryan Parrick & Lacey Rockwell had a boy.

Enrique Vazquez & Maria Huerto had a boy.

Brandon & Kayla Epley had a girl.

Josiah & Elizabeth Bean had a girl.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.