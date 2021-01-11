Hotel/motel tax takes a hit during pandemic

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - Since the start of the pandemic, tourism across the country has suffered.

Now local governments are losing much-needed income from Hotel/Motel tax revenue.

Quincy city officials said due to fewer people traveling in 2020 during the pandemic, not only did local hotels lose out on business, and the city lost significant tax revenue from those visits.

Illinois' lodging tax is taken when people stay in short term stay buildings like hotels, motels and Airbnb's.

Quincy city treasurer Linda Moore said the loss in income since the pandemic started has been significant.

“They simply are choosing to stay closer to home and enjoy the benefits closer to home as apposed to traveling far away. We also had a period of time where many of our businesses were shut down, so people who would have normally been coming in – salesman for example – would be staying in our hotels, they didn’t come either," said Linda Moore, City of Quincy treasurer.

Moore said the city is down by about 40% of the income usually brought in by the hotel/motel tax.

Hotel/motel tax accumulated in 2019 was $1,040,000.

In 2020 due to the pandemic, the city collected only $618,000.

The loss will directly impact in tourism this year. Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau said the the state's hotel/motel tax goes towards operations at the Oakley-Lindsay Center, and marketing funds for the office.

“We’ve got to market to get people here. And this is not a community that you just drive through and stumble upon. You have to go out of your way to get here off the interstate. So we realize our challenges, and with a small budget especially we realize that we’ve got to get out name out there and we’ve got to get marketing," says Holly Cain, Quincy Conventions and Visitors Bureau executive director.

Cain added that its funding comes from the Hotel/motel tax and state grants.

Both streams of revenue have been cut in half since the start of the pandemic.

The limited budget for the next year will pose some challenges, but the Convention and Visitors Bureau is expecting tourism to come back in the spring and summer as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues.