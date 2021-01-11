Liz Weston: 4 financial ‘experts’ who could steer you wrong

Sometimes free financial advice can cost you plenty. The car dealer might put you in an unreasonably long loan, for instance, costing you more in interest. Mortgage pros have their own ideas of what’s affordable for you, while some investment advisers have a reason to suggest you roll your 401(k) into an individual account. Decisions can have long-term financial consequences, so it’s smart to know whose advice to avoid and how to find more reliable information so you can make a wise decision. One key: Make sure that anyone who is offering you guidance is a fiduciary — fiduciaries are required to act in your best interest.