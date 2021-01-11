Man injured in weekend shooting in Kansas City has died

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a man gravely injured in a shooting over the weekend has died of his injuries. The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened just after noon Saturday in a south Kansas City parking lot. Arriving officers found the man on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was taken in critical condition to an area hospital. Police say he died Sunday morning. His name was not immediately released. According to data kept by the newspaper, the man’s death marked the city’s fourth homicide so far this year.