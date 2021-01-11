Newly-elected Kyrgyzstan president to boost his powers

MOSCOW (AP) — The nationalist politician who has won a landslide victory in Kyrgyzstan’s presidential election says he will push for quick constitutional changes to strengthen the powers of the presidency. Sadyr Zhaparov, who won 79% of Sunday’s vote just over three months after being freed from jail by throngs of stick-wielding protesters, also pledged to maintain close ties with the country’s main sponsor and ally, Russia. Zhaparov was serving a prison sentence on charges of abducting a regional governor amid a dispute over a gold mine. He was freed by demonstrators who contested the results of October’s parliamentary election.