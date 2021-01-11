Northern Iowa looks to sweep Bradley

Bradley (6-4, 0-1) vs. Northern Iowa (3-7, 2-3)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa goes for the season sweep over Bradley after winning the previous matchup in Cedar Falls. The teams last met on Jan. 10, when the Panthers shot 50.9 percent from the field while limiting Bradley to just 41 percent en route to a 78-72 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Northern Iowa’s Austin Phyfe has averaged 12.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while Trae Berhow has put up 12.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Braves, Elijah Childs has averaged 14.5 points and 7.8 rebounds while Terry Nolan Jr. has put up 10.5 points.ACCURATE AUSTIN: In 10 appearances this season, Northern Iowa’s Phyfe has shot 60.9 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Northern Iowa is 0-6 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 3-1 when it scores at least 72.

STREAK STATS: Bradley has lost its last three road games, scoring 58.3 points, while allowing 61 per game.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Bradley has held opposing teams to 36.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the fifth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

