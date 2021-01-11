Parson marks Missouri bicentennial with party-less inaugural

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is to begin a new term in office with a subdued inaugural ceremony marking the start of Missouri’s bicentennial celebration. The Republican governor was set to take the oath of office at a midday event Monday on the grounds of the newly refurbished Capitol. He plans to deliver a speech highlighting the bicentennial. But there will be no inaugural parade, no hand-shaking reception line for the general public and no inaugural ball. All of those traditional activities have been canceled or postponed because of concerns about spreading the coronavirus. Parson hopes to hold a larger celebration in August to allow time for more people to get vaccinated against the virus.