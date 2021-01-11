Skip to Content

QMG Play Of The Week Winner – Canton’s Nariah Clay

The Quincy Medical Group, Play Of The Week belongs to Canton Girl's Basketball Sophomore, Nariah Clay.

Clay won with 1,650 votes (most votes this basketball season).

The Sophomore Guard hits a cross over to get by the Clark County defender then lays the ball off the glass for the layup.

Clay's top play claimed 2 of her 22 points on the night.

Clay's efforts helped Canton win a close road matchup against Clark County 61-58, in overtime (Wednesday 12/30/2020).

