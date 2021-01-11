R&A says no plans to award the Open to Trump’s Turnberry

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The chief executive of the R&A says Donald Trump’s ownership of Turnberry will prevent the Scottish course from staging the British Open for “the foreseeable future.” Turnberry hasn’t hosted the tournament since it was bought by Trump in 2014. R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers says his organization has no plans to award Turnberry the tournament “until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself.” Slumbers’ comments came a day after the PGA of America voted to take the PGA Championship event away from Trump’s New Jersey golf course next year.