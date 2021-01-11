Seasonable Today, Warmer Tomorrow

We are starting off our Monday morning with temperatures in the 20s to near 30 for some places. Winds are coming out of the west at about five to 12 mph. This wind is causing it to feel slightly colder than it really is. We are also waking up to cloudy skies, as low stratus clouds continue to hang over the Tri-States. In fact, the main forecast concern for Monday is the cloud cover and when it will exit the area. It looks like the clouds will stick around for the morning and part of the afternoon. High pressure is forecast to move into the region through the day. This high will shift our winds from the west to the southwest. Winds could gusts up to 20 mph. As a result, a few peaks of sunshine will be possible late in the afternoon and then clouds will gradually start clearing from west to east. With the winds out of the southwest, we'll also have slightly warmer highs today in the mid 30s. By Monday night, we'll be partly cloudy. Lows will still be above average, in the 20s.

The warming trend will continue into Tuesday with winds continuing out of the southwest and some warm air advection. Along with sunshine, that will help daytime highs climb into the mid 40s. This warming will continue into Wednesday, when highs will be about 15 degrees above average, in the upper 40s. Wednesday looks to start off with some sunshine, but then will be more on the partly cloudy side.

Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day as a strong cold front will start to advance closer to the area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s again. However, once the front moves through temperatures will fall. While I'm not expecting widespread rain showers, there could be a a few light scattered rain showers.