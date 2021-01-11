South Africa struggles with post-holiday spike in COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa is struggling to cope with a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the spread of its more infectious variant during widespread holiday travel. As the numbers of new confirmed cases rise, South Africa’s hospitals are exceeding capacity. Of particular concern is Gauteng province, the country’s most populous, which includes the cities of Johannesburg and Pretoria. Health authorities say it is seeing a spike as many residents return from holidays along the country’s coastal areas, where the virus variant is dominant. Professor Willem Hanekom, director of the Africa Health Research Institute, said that medical experts expect that Gauteng is going to be hit very hard by a steep curve of increased cases.