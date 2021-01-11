WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (Jan. 10) Culver-Stockton Men’s Basketball Coach Aaron Hill Speaks On His Team Hot Start After Missing A Month Of Action And The Monroe City Boy’s Basketball Team Claims Another Tournament Title

CANTON (WGEM) - After dropping their first three games of the season, the Culver-Stockton Men's Basketball team claims first two wins of the season after missing 40 days of action.

The Wildcats three losses were all back in November.

In December, Culver-Stockton stopped all winter athletics for the month due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

Meaning, the wildcats had 40 days off in-between games.

But the time off didn't seem to affect the wildcats.

Since their return, the wildcats won back to back games on Friday and Saturday with wins over Grand View University and Lincoln Christian, outscoring the two team by 37 points, despite slow starts in both games.



Culver-Stockton Head Coach Aaron Hill talked about his teams time off and their first two games back.

"You know we got to basically play for 8 days. First semester, we were coming out of a quarantine as a team. And then we got better quickly during 8 days but then took a long time off. So I guess I Wasn't shocked by some offensive rust, we didn't execute very well but I loved our energy level and thought we defended well and obviously forced a lot of turnovers and got a lot out in transition on the other end that led to us being successful," Hill stated.

Not only is Culver-Stockton trying to find their groove after missing over a month of action. The wildcats are doing it with only has three upperclassmem.

The wildcats have 7 freshman and 5 sophomores on their roster. Coach Hill spoke on his young team and the rest of this season.

"You know as we keep going throughout the season I hope we get better in our habits offensively. And just continue to have a better understanding of shot selection, role definition, spacing, actions, and what a good possession looks like and feels like. You know, just keep evaluating how we can keep getting better and really for us its more about building habits than anything," Hill said.

The Wildcats return to action Monday when they host Mount Mercy University.

MONROE CITY (WGEM) - After defeating Winfield in the Clopton Tournament championship by the final score 59-47, they moved to a 9 and 1 record on the season.

"You know…excited for our group…I thought they put three good games together…set a single game defensive record and fewest points allowed and also did that over the course of 3 games, so I think it's a testament to how hard our kids worked," Head Coach Brock Edris said.

Joshua Talton finished the title game with 25 points, and won tournament MVP.

After the win Talton had this to say, "Ya, it felt good you know, winning our second tournament this year. We wanted to play as a team and we got the job done."

Monroe City's next game is Tuesday when they host Hannibal.