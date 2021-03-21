Keokuk home damaged by fire

KEOKUK (WGEM) -- Fire damaged a Keokuk home in the 800 block of South 14th Street Sunday morning.

Keokuk firefighters said they were dispatched to the home just before 11:30 a.m. and found a small exterior fire near the front door.

Gusty winds fueled the fire, as it spread into the home, causing damage to the living room. Firefighters said that prompted them to call in more help.

Darrell Riles said he was in the backyard when he noticed smoke coming from the home. He said within 10 minutes the fire was rolling at a rapid pace.

"The whole porch was on fire. [I] tried to put it out but the winds and everything made it spread a lot faster," Riles said. "Within five-minutes the whole porch was engulfed in flames so I went in and shouted to my fam to just get out the back door and just evacuate."

Officials said they were able to extinguish the fire in time to prevent any significant structural damage.

Investigators said they were not sure what caused the fire. No people were injured, but firefighters reported that a dog died in the fire.