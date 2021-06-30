Gas prices expected to rise ahead of holiday travel

CANTON, MO. (WGEM) -- AAA expects more than 47.7 million Americans will take to the nation’s roadways and skies for the 4th of July.

That means a lot of you will stop at the pumps to fill up before a long trip.

But a shortage of gas in certain parts of the country could have a ripple affect on prices.

The shortage is being seen in areas like states in the Pacific Northwest and California. Those shortages are not caused by a lack of fuel, but a lack of drivers to deliver fuel where it's needed.

A professor at Culver-Stockton College expects those shortages will cause increased prices locally.

"The pandemic is pretty much seen in the consumers eyes as over and people are moving around again so there's a huge demand for travel and gasoline, therefore prices are going to go up because the producers of gasoline are going to take advantage of that demand," said Matt Osborne, Culver-Stockton College supply chain management professor.

Another factor will be the next raise in the gas taxes for Illinois and Missouri.

Starting on July 1, the gas tax in Illinois will increase to 39.2 cents per gallon. Then on October 1 in Missouri, gas prices will increase to 19.5 cents per gallon.

However, local experts say gas tax increases most likely won't stop people from taking summer trips. Increases in prices usually cause families to be smarter about when and where they fill up the tank.

"I personally took a trip from Missouri to Indianapolis and I planned to fill up in Missouri and fill up in Indiana and avoid Illinois if I could. So savvy consumers will use mobile apps like Gas Buddy and other tools like that on their phone to find the cheapest gas they can so they're still saving money for their household," Osborne said.

For more information on the gas tax increase in Illinois, CLICK HERE. And for more on the gas tax increase in Missouri, CLICK HERE.