Fire destroys Lee County home

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) -- Fire crews from multiple agencies across Southeast Iowa responded to the scene of a house fire near the Keokuk Municipal Airport late Sunday evening.

The Jackson Township, Keokuk, Des Moines County and Montrose all responded to the blaze at 2453 330th Street when it started around 8 p.m..

Crews said the structure was fully engulfed when they arrived.

The house is a total loss and was still burning around 10:30 p.m. as crews let it burn down to its foundations.

Officials on scene said no one was home when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.