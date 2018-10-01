6th grader raises money for Honor Flight
A Tri-State sixth grade student raised money for area veterans.. The Great River Honor Flight received a donation Monday from the Ayer family in Kahoka. Katy Ayer, secretary
A Tri-State sixth grade student raised money for area veterans.. The Great River Honor Flight received a donation Monday from the Ayer family
At Monday night’s Quincy city council meeting, the city quickly adopted an ordinance that will make walking around town safer. City council waived necessary
There could soon be changes to how the city of Quincy uses your tax dollars. After 5 months of work, Monday the Roadmap to
We’re hearing from Tri-State farmers about their thoughts on the new U.S. trade agreement with Canada and Mexico. The Adams County Farm Bureau says
More than 200 teachers showed up at AMC 6 Monday night to learn about inclusive education. The event was called ‘Ignite the Fire.’
A popular campground in Macomb is making some improvements to allow for more campers. Macomb’s Spring Lake Park is adding eight new campsites
If you have a child interested in going into the science field, Western Illinois University has new equipment that could put them ahead
A new program is starting up next month to help local children who have experienced trauma. The Advocacy Network for Children in Quincy is working
There’s a new initiative to get local kids to reading at a young age.
The Marion County Prosecuting Attorney reported Monday that a Hannibal man was sentenced to 16 years in prison and will undergo institutional treatment in the Department of Corrections.
A new survey by the United Way of Adams County shows drugs are the number once concern in the county.
Each year the Coats for Kids drive keeps kids warm during the winter season and there continues to be a need each year.
A cross between the Wild West, the Victorian Era and science fiction is how Hannibal describes the Big River Steampunk Festival, the winner of this year’s Pathfinder Award presented at the Missouri Governor’s Conference on Tourism Sept. 25-27 in St. Charles.
A two vehicle crash temporarily closed a West Quincy intersection Monday morning.