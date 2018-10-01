6th grader raises money for Honor Flight

﻿   A Tri-State sixth grade student raised money for area veterans.. The Great River Honor Flight received a donation Monday from the Ayer family in Kahoka. Katy Ayer, secretary

Spring Lake Park to make improvements

October 1, 2018

﻿   A popular campground in Macomb is making some improvements to allow for more campers. Macomb’s Spring Lake Park is adding eight new campsites

WIU gets new science equipment

October 1, 2018

﻿   If you have a child interested in going into the science field, Western Illinois University has new equipment that could put them ahead

Hannibal man sentenced to 16 years in prison

October 1, 2018

The Marion County Prosecuting Attorney reported Monday that a Hannibal man was sentenced to 16 years in prison and will undergo institutional treatment in the Department of Corrections.

Hannibal’s Big River Steampunk Festival wins state award

October 1, 2018

A cross between the Wild West, the Victorian Era and science fiction is how Hannibal describes the Big River Steampunk Festival, the winner of this year’s Pathfinder Award presented at the Missouri Governor’s Conference on Tourism Sept. 25-27 in St. Charles.

Near Record Warmth Possible in Quincy on Wednesday

9:32 pm

A stalled front lies across the north part of the WGEM viewing area this evening. This front will lift north through the day Wednesday and unleash near record warmth in the area. For tonight, you can expect partly cloudy skies with mild and muggy conditions

