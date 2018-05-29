WGEM News App

Take WGEM News with you wherever you go with the new WGEM News Mobile app! You can download the WGEM News Mobile app for your

Read More »
WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
80°
Hannibal
79°
Keokuk
82°
Macomb
80°
A Powerful Cold Front Brings An Isolated Threat of Severe Storms

A Powerful Cold Front Brings An Isolated Threat of Severe Storms

After a very hot, humid, and windy day of weather in the Tri-States on Wednesday big changes are ready to unfold

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Top Stories from WGEM

Hannibal Schools get large payout after drug bust

Republican nominee for senator pays visit to Hannibal

West Prairie School District adds CEO program to high school

Historic ‘Ghost Signs’ are coming to Hannibal

Criminal investigation involving Illinois Veterans’ Home launched

Nauvoo residents voice their concern at project meeting

Lee County aims to create awareness about domestic violence

QU students give back to the community as part of the annual Day of Service

WIU to close freshman dorm for review

Nursing facility issues statement following fatal bus crash